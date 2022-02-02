The Newton County Academy Lady Generals completed one of their best regular seasons in school history with two more wins this past week.

The Lady Generals reached the 20-win plateau as they beat Calhoun Academy 48-16 and Sylva Bay 47-34.

The Generals split a pair of games as they beat Calhoun 48-27 but lost 47-34 to Sylva Bay.

NCA will play in the district tournament this week at Kemper Academy starting on Thursday. No times had been set as of press time on Tuesday.

The Lady Generals are 20-7 on the season and 6-0 in district play and will be the No. 1 seed going into the tournament.

The Generals are 12-14 on the season and 5-1 in district play and will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Both teams will advance to the North State tournament next week, which will be played at NCA.

NCA girls 48, Calhoun 16

The Lady Generals dominated the first half and cruised to a 32-point win over the Lady Cougars on Thursday night.

The Lady Generals started fast as they outscored the Lady Cougars 17-2 in the first and 16-3 in the second to lead 33-5 at the half. Each team scored eight points in the third period while the Lady Generals took the fourth period 7-3 to take the win.

Cayden Alexander led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points while Lilly Hollingsworth had 10 points. Belle Hollingsworth had eight points while Rylee Robinson had seven and Macie Woodham chipped in six points.

NCA boys 48, Calhoun 27

The Generals had little trouble with the Cougars as they cruised to a 21-point win on Thursday.

The Generals had a strong first half as they outscored the Cougars 18-5 in the first and 13-6 in the second to lead 31-11 at the half. NCA put the game away in the third as they outscored Calhoun 15-4 in the third to take a 46-15 lead into the fourth. Calhoun took the final period 12-2 for the final margin.

Michael Lee Buffington led NCA with 12 points while Lawson Reeves and Jace Harris each had eight points apiece.

NCA girls 39, Sylva Bay 25

The Lady Generals built an early lead and held on to take a 14-point win over the Lady Saints on Tuesday.

NCA jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first period but Sylva Bay outscored the Lady Generals 12-9 in the second to cut the lead to 23-14 at the half. NCA pulled away in the second half as they outscored Sylva Bay 7-6 in the third and 9-5 in the fourth.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with 16 points while Belle Hollingsworth had 12 points. Cayden Alexander also chipped in seven points.

Sylva Bay boys 47, NCA 34

The Saints finished strong as they overcame a first-half deficit and pulled away in the second half to take a 13-point win and claim the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.

NCA led 10-9 at the end of the first and then outscored the Saints 12-8 in the second to lead 22-17 at the half. Sylva Bay then outscored NCA 14-6 in the third to take a 31-28 lead going into the fourth. The Saints finished off the game by outscoring the Generals 16-14 to take the win.

Michael Lee Buffington led NCA with 12 points and eight rebounds while Lawson Reeves had eight points and nine rebounds.