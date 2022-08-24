The Newton County Academy Lady Generals got in three games last week and took just one win.

The Lady Generals were shut out 8-0 by East Rankin on Monday and bounced back to beat Lamar Christian 5-2 on Tuesday. They finished the week with an 8-6 loss to Leake Academy.

NCA was scheduled to return to action this week when they travel to Wayne on Monday. They will play at Hartfield on Thursday and then play at the Sylva Bay Tournament on Saturday.

East Rankin 8, NCA 0

The Lady Generals only had one hit as the Lady Patriots took a shutout win on Monday.

East Rankin scored four runs in the first and fifth innings in the win.

East Rankin outhit NCA 8-1 in the contest as Lilly Hollingsworth singled for the Lady Generals.

Sydnee Cosgrove started in the circle and pitched all seven innings, giving up eight runs, only three earned on two walks and six strikeouts.

NCA 5, Lamar Christian 2

The Lady Generals overcame an early deficit and rallied to take a three-run win over Lamar Christian on Tuesday.

Lamar scored single runs in the second and third innings. NCA rallied to score two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

NCA had 11 hits in the contest as Addie Bergeron was 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Maggie Vance was 2-for-3 and scored two runs as well. Cayden Alexander also doubled in the seventh to drive in three runs to give NCA the win.

Lilly Hollingsworth started in the circle and pitched all seven innings, giving up six hits and two runs while striking out seven.

Leake 8, NCA 6

The Lady Rebels started fast an held on to take a two-run win over an improving Lady General squad on Thursday.

NCA scored one in the top of the first but Leake responded with five in the bottom of the first and two in the second to lead 7-1. NCA chipped away at the lead as they scored two in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Leake added another run in the fourth.

NCA outhit Leake 10-8 in the contest but the Lady Generals committed three errors and issued three walks. Cayden Alexander was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Sydnee Cosgrove and Adriane Luke were each 2-for-4. Lilly Hollingsworth singled and also scored two runs.

Hollingsworth started on the mound and pitched all six innings and gave up eight runs, only two earned, on six hits and three walks.