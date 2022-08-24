It took most of the first quarter before the Newton County Academy offense got on the field on Friday night against Calhoun Academy.

But once they did, the Generals scored early and often as they took a 48-18 season-opening win over the Cougars in the regular-season opener for both teams.

The Generals start out 1-0 and will travel to Christian Collegiate on Friday night to open district play.

Second-year coach Steve Nelson said the Generals may have started slow but got in gear as the game went on.

“We kind of got off to a slow start,” Nelson said. “They got a big play, but we played bend but not break on defense. They kept it for almost seven minutes but did not score. Then we scored on first play we ran. From there, everything else fell in place. I was pleased with the offense. We only ran 17 plays in the whole game. We gave up some big plays on defense but got better from where we were the week before. Overall, it was a great team effort.”

The Cougars got the ball to start the game and put together an 11-play drive before turning the ball over on downs at the NCA 16.

On the very next play, Hunter Scarbrough went 84 yards for a touchdown with 2:56 left in the first quarter. Trace Evans ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 8-0.

Calhoun answered with a 65-yard touchdown run but couldn’t convert the two-point attempt to cut the leads to 8-6.

But NCA answered right back with a quick two-play, 60-yard drive. After a 41-yard pass from Evans to Paxton Russell, Scarbrough scored on a 19-yard run with 54 seconds left in the first quarter. Russell ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 16-6.

Calhoun put together another solid drive and got as deep as the NCA 12 before turning the ball over on downs early in the second quarter.

The Generals then went 83 yards in six plays as Evans hit Jackson Bunyard for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:44 left in the first half. Russell ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 24-6.

After forcing a Calhoun punt, NCA struck quickly again as Scarbrough scored on a 42-yard run with 2:34 left in the first half. Micah Garrison ran in the two-point conversion and Calhoun led 32-6.

NCA kicked the ball deep and Calhoun started the ensuing drive their own 6. NCA forced a punt and Bunyard returned it 17 yards to the Calhoun 5. Garrison then scored on a 5-yard run with seven seconds left in the half. Garrison also ran in the two-point conversion and led 40-6 at the half.

“I thought we ran the football well,” Nelson said. “We didn’t have many offensive plays in the first half. We ran just a few plays and had five touchdowns. We ran and threw the ball well so that was a bright spot. I thought Jackson Bunyard did a tremendous job of kicking it deep. That can be a weapon for us and hopefully we can get some through the end zone.”

Calhoun scored once in the third on a 9-yard run to cut the lead to 40-12.

NCA’s only second half score came from the defense when Cooper Savell intercepted a Calhoun pass and returned it for a touchdown. Taylor Burt ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 48-12 with 1:53 left in the third.

With a running clock in the fourth, Calhoun scored on a 12-yard run with 1:48 left in the game for the final margin.

The Generals had just 277 yards on 17 offensive plays with 174 yards rushing and 103 passing.

Evans was 3-of-5 passing for 103 yards. Bunyard had two catches for 62 yards. Scarbrough had 151 yards on four carries and three TDs.

Scarbrough and Garrison led the defense with 6.5 tackles apiece while Paxton Russell had 4.5 tackles. Logan Heidelberg had 3.5 tackles while Bo Smith and Slayden Hollingsworth each had three tackles apiece.

This week’s game

NCA will go on the road again this week and travel to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to take on Christian Collegiate.

Last year, NCA took a 42-30 win over the Bulldogs.

Nelson said the Generals will have to be sharp this week.

“We have to be laser focused on what we need to be doing,” Nelson said. “We have to figure out how to keep their quarterback in the pocket. They are extremely athletic and have good size up front and can take it the distance on any play. Defensively, we have to know what we are doing and be in the right spot at the right time. We have to play keep away on offense and keep their offense off the field. We really expect a high-scoring game.”