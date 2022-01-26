The Lady Warriors took down the Mississippi Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs 58-55 in a nail-biting, MACCC matchup on Thursday afternoon. The win is three straight for the Lady Warriors and moves ECCC to 7-6 overall and to 3-3 in MACCC play. The stellar week for ECCC started with a thrilling 73-66 overtime victory against Meridian.

The Meridian game had several big performances from the Lady Warriors, but none were bigger than Myeisha Scott’s (Jackson) 24-point, 18 rebound game.

ECCC carried that momentum from Tuesday into Thursday’s contest as the Lady Warriors outpaced the Bulldogs to hold on for the win.

Scott posted yet another double-double after she led ECCC with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Wynter Taylor (Dallas, Texas) finished with a nine and nine game.