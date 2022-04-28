It took three games but the Newton County Lady Cougars are advancing in the Class 4A playoffs.

Newton County opened the series with an easy 11-5 win over Stone County before dropping game 2 of the series 4-1 on Saturday. The Lady Cougars then finished off the Lady Tomcats on Monday, winning 3-1 to take the second-round series win.

Newton County improves to 23-6 on the season and will take on Sumrall in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.

County 3, Stone County 1

The Lady Cougars scored two runs early and got a strong pitching performance from Shae Jimmie to take a two-run win over the Lady Tomcats and clinch the series win.

County scored two runs in the first inning while Stone County answered with one in the fourth. The Lady Cougars added a single run in the sixth for the final margin.

Stone County outhit Newton County 7-2 in the contest. Brelie Phillips singled and scored two runs while Casey Dube had County’s other hit. Maeli Ben also had an RBI for the Lady Cougars.

Jimmie started in the circle and pitched all seven inning as she gave up one run, scattering seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

Stone County 4, County 1

The Lady Tomcats scored all of their runs in the third and held on to take a three-run win on Saturday to even the series on Saturday.

Stone scored all four runs in the third while County scratched a single run in the fourth.

Stone outhit County 9-4 in the contest. Maeli Ben was 2-for-3 while Casey Dube singled and scored. Mandarie Leach also singled while Shae Jimmie had an RBI.

Leach started in the circle and pitched all six innings, giving up four unearned runs on nine hits while striking out two.

County 11, Stone County 5

The Lady Cougars scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised to a six-run win on Friday.

After County scored eight in the first, Stone scored two in the second, one in the third and two in the fifth to cut the score to 9-5. County finished with two runs in the sixth for the final margin.

County outhit Stone 14-4 in the contest. Brelie Phillips was 3-for-4 with three runs scored while Z Bell was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Casey Dube was 2-for-4 while Natalie Lampton was 2-for-3 as well. Maeli Ben had a three-run home run while Katelyn Jackson doubled.

Shae Jimmie started in the circle and pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three. Mandarie Leach pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up just one hit while striking out three.