The Sebastopol Lady Bobcats fell two games short of playing for the Class 1A state championship.

The Lady Bobcats were swept by Taylorsville, falling 5-2 on Thursday and 3-2 on Saturday.

Sebastopol ends the season with a 22-12 record, falling just two games short of the Class 1A state championship.

Taylorsville 5, Sebastopol 2

The Lady Tartars used a four-run inning and some strong pitching to take a three-run win on Thursday in game 1 of the South State series.

After two scoreless innings, Taylorsville scored four runs in the third inning. The Lady Tartars added one in the fifth while Sebastopol scored two runs in the top of the seventh.

Taylorsville outhit Sebastopol 10-4 in the contest. Georgi Gunn doubled and scored a run while Emma Smith singled and drove in a run. Callie Byram and Ryleigh Wolverton each singled.

Neely Wolverton started on the mound and pitched six innings, giving up five runs on nine hits while striking out five.

Taylorsville 3, Sebastopol 2

The Lady Bobcats led for five innings but the Lady Tartars scored all three runs in the last two innings on Saturday.

Sebastopol scored one in the second and one in the fifth. Taylorsville scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Taylorsville outhit Sebastopol 6-5 in the contest. Georgi Gunn doubled and drove in a run while Abbie Wilson singled and scored. Neely Wolverton and Callie Byram each singled while Hanna Boleware walked and scored a run.