The Newton County High School Swim Team had its final regular season meet on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Vicksburg, winning the Class I category again.

In the competition, Easton Baker won first place in the 100 yard Breaststroke, breaking the NCHS record. In the 500 yard Freestyle, Easton also crushed the school record by 50 seconds. Easton joins Maya Olmstead as the second person ever to qualify for North State in all individual events in one season. Lauren Hopkins finished first place in the 200 yard Freestyle, beating her best time by 5 seconds. Ashlee McCall placed first in the 100 yard Breaststroke and had a standout performance.

Other qualifying times included: McKinley Gregory in the 50 yard Freestyle; Edie Pippin in the 100 yard Backstroke; Gage Barnett in the 100 yard Backstroke; and Jordyn Hill in the 100 yard Freestyle.

With 74% of the team qualifying for the North State Competition, NCHS has the highest percentage of qualified swimmers in the entire state. NCHS also has the youngest team to compete at North State, with 37% of the team comprised of 8th graders.

Another statistic worth noting, this year, NCHS will be sending the largest group in its history to the North State Championships which includes: Team Captain Landon McConnell, Easton Baker, Rhaley Easley, Mary Lee Gregory, Jordon Hill, Lauren Hopkins, Emory James, Edie Pippin, Gage Barnett, Ashlee McCall, Dylan Neal, Emma Vaughn, McKinley Gregory, and Lake Seale.

Laurel Meet

The Newton County High School Swim Team once again stood out in their performances at the West Jones Invitation Meet on Saturday, September 17th in Laurel. Although this was an optional bonus meet; half the team made the trip and participated.

The most notable performance was by NC Team Captain Landon McConnell in the 100 yard Backstroke. With over 300 swimmers and 17 high school teams at this meet, even against much larger Class II teams, Landon finished 3rd against all, breaking the NCHS record by 2 seconds.

Easton Baker also set a new school record in the 200 yard Freestyle, beating the old record by 2 seconds. Eighth Grader Emma Vaughn swam for her first North State qualifying time in the 50 yard Freestyle.

Dylan Neal, who was previously sidelined due to injuries, returned for his first meet of the year and easily qualified in the 50 yard Freestyle and 100 yard Freestyle. Others qualifying in new events included: Easton Baker – 100 yard Backstroke; Lauren Hopkins – 100 yard Backstroke; Ashlee McCall – 100 yard Freestyle and 100 yard Backstroke; and Girls 400 yard Freestyle Relay.

Vicksburg meet

The Newton County High School Swim Team returned to Vicksburg on Saturday, September 10th, to compete against 7 teams. Once again NCHS won the meet for Class I schools.

Showing that NCHS came to race, in the first race of the day, the Girls 200 yard Medley Relay, NCHS took first place.

Later, Easton Baker placed first in the 200 yard IM and set a new NCHS Swim Team record for that event.

NCHS boys dominated in the 100 yard Freestyle with team captain Landon McConnell finishing first, cutting 8 seconds off his best time. Close behind was Easton Baker in second place, cutting 12 seconds off his best time.

After being out due to illness, Ashlee McCall returned to swim for her first meet of the year. In the 100 yard Breaststroke, Ashlee took it out fast and held her lead, giving NCHS yet another first place. She also came in second in the 50 yard Freestyle. Both swims were qualifying times for the North State Championships.

Freshman Gage Barnett made his first North State Qualifying times, both in the 50 yard and 100 yard Freestyle. Other qualifying times were: Lauren Hopkins in the 100 yard Butterfly; Emory James in the 100 yard Freestyle; and the Boys 400 yard Freestyle Relay.