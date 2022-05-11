The Newton County Academy tennis program has gotten to the point where anything less than a state championship is considered a disappointment.

Both NCA boys and girls team finished as runners-up in Class 3A last week, finishing behind St. Augustine.

Long-time NCA tennis coach Pete Mazzella said he was proud of the effort from his teams that came up just short of another state championship.

“Our goal every year is to win a state championship, we came up just short this year but I could not be more proud of the fight we showed,” Mazzella said. “It’s always tough moving up a class but we came down wire on that girls team and if healthy and a couple breaks go our way, our boys team would have been right there as well. I consider this year a success. There are over a dozen teams in AAA that would have loved to finish where we are but the fact that our kids are hungry and some that some are already hitting the courts to get better for next year really defines NCA tennis.”

In girls No. 1 doubles, Belle and Lilly Hollingsworth repeated as state champions. They took an easy 6-0, 6-0 win in the semifinals and then beat St. Augustine 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the finals.

In girls No. 2 doubles, Cayden Alexander and Ayden McDill also repeated as state champions. In the first round, they beat Tallulah 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the finals. In the championship match, they beat St. Augustine 6-1, 7-5 (10-0) to win the title.

In girls No. 1 singles, NCA lost its first-round match in a tough three-set match as Bella Miley lost to Franklin, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

In girls No. 2 singles, NCA lost its first-round match as Morgan Herrington lost 6-1, 6-1 to Providence.

“The brightest spots of the day were both of our girls doubles teams repeating as state champions,” Mazzella said. “Both of those teams started the year strong and never let up. Belle and Lilly were undefeated at 14-0 and Cayden and Ayden were 14-1, with the only loss coming to a talented West Lauderdale team. Both faced tough St. Augustine teams in the finals and had to fight but neither team would be denied.”

In boys No. 1 single, Chris Chertkow lost in the first round, falling 6-2, 6-1 to St. Augustine.

In boys No. 2 singles, Cory Smith lost a tough first-round match to Providence as he fell 6-4, 7-6 (15-13).

In boys No. 1 doubles, Jamie Chapman and Taylor Burt also made the finals as well. NCA rolled to an easy win in the opening round match, beating Wilkinson County Christian 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. They then lost 6-2, 6-2 to St. Augustine in the finals.

In boys No. 2 doubles, Reed Terrell and Trace Evans made the finals after beat Providence 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal match. In the championship match, Evans and Terrell lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a three-set match.