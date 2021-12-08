The Newton County Sheriff’s Department now has a new home where it can do most car repairs.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Department and the Newton County Board of Supervisors along with others held a dedication ceremony for a new county repair shop. It is located next to the Newton County Jail and main Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the investment will pay off relatively quickly, as he said they will be doing most vehicle repairs.

“We’re basically going to do just about everything you can do that doesn’t include the electrical or computers in the car,” Pennington said. “We are going to change oil, repair brakes, change tires and just about anything that we can do. It’s something that’s going to help us reduce costs.”

Pennington went to the supervisors earlier this year to propose the shop. He said they will be doing more than just repairing the Sheriff’s Department vehicles. He said they are planning to perform service on all county vehicles that they are able to do service on.