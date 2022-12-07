Previous
At our December Annual Fish fry meal Hickory Post 173 Commander M.L. Henley presented Larry Gressett, Sam Thornton, an Mike Dearing with a Certificate of appreciation for all they do an especially for the cooking they do for the Post. | Submitted photo
Hickory Post 173 Commander M.L Henley presented a certificate of appreciation to Auxiliary Unit 173 member Linda Massey for her dedication to both the Legion an Auxiliary for all she does in support of Veterans in our community. | Submitted photo
Hickory American Legion Post honors members for their service
Hickory American Legion Post 173 honored members for their service during the Annual December Fish Fry.
