﻿State and county crews work to mend flood-damaged roads

﻿As of midday Monday, road repair crews at both the state and local level were making progress to repair numerous roads throughout the county damaged by flash flooding that occurred last Wednesday, when an estimated foot of rain fell in the area.

Last Wednesday’s rains left emergency first responders and multiple county and state officials scrambling to deal with rising waters, stranded motorists, and washed out roads throughout Newton County, as much of the rain fell during the morning commute to work and school. Newton County schools released students early on Wednesday and had a delayed start on Thursday to accommodate commuting students and buses navigating flooded areas.

﻿On Monday, MDOT road crews work the scene of a massive culvert and pavement cave in during last Wednesday’s flash flooding on Hwy. 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road. The road was expected to be open to both lanes of traffic by the end of the day.







Photo by Amy Hedrick Robertson / The Appeal

Newton County Emergency Management Director Robby Richardson said swiftly rising water created a significant amount of road damage in the county and several emergency calls of motorists stranded in flood waters. “I think that most of it hit us between 7:30 and 8:30 that morning,” Richardson said. “That was the biggest part of it, and we had some pretty significant road damage particularly around Prospect Road and Hwy. 489. It hit everybody all of a sudden.” Richardson said the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team vehicle and the Beulah Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department helped out with their large vehicles to traverse waters that had trapped several motorists.

Flash flooding created erosion and a cave in on US. Hwy. 489 near Union last Wednesday sending a vehicle into rapidly flowing waters. There were no reports of injuries in the event.



Special to The Appeal

Road crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation began work on Friday as soon as conditions were dry enough to begin work on the Hwy. 489 wash out of a large culvert that blew out and collapsed asphalt on top of the culvert.

A press release issued by Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons revealed floodwaters severely damaged the 54-inch pipes that cross Hwy. 489 on Wednesday, resulting in a total section loss of roadway 100-feet wide, 15-feet deep and 30-feet across. The temporary repair of the roadway hauling in 1,000 tons of crushed stone and 100 feet of heavy-duty pipe from Jackson. Traffic will run on the crushed stone for two weeks for settlement to take place before new asphalt is placed, Simmons said.

Hickory Water Department employees work at unclogging a drain along US Hwy. 80 that took on water and debris during torrential downpours last Wednesday.



Amy Robertson / The Appeal

“I applaud our district maintenance crews for taking swift action to make these critical repairs to SR 489 in Newton County so that we can reopen this roadway as quickly as possible,” Simmons said. “This was a significant flood event and I am proud of our crews for stepping up and getting central Mississippi roadways cleared, repaired and opened back up as soon as possible.”

Simmons asked that motorists continued to use caution in the area as road crews complete work around the area.

Board of Supervisors President and Supervisor of Beat Two, Joe Alexander, said Beats One and Three received the majority of road damage in the county, and despite the Chunky River hitting flood stage on Thursday, Beat Five faired pretty well. Alexander said his crews were mostly tasked with trying to smooth out spots of erosion but had little in the way of blown out culverts. As far as the county budget for road repairs goes, Alexander said he thought the county was in good shape. Since Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency last Friday, Alexander said the county has already requested emergency funds.

“We’re just not set up for this kind of (flooding),” Alexander said. “You can’t predict the future, so you’re never completely prepared for something, but we should be ok. My district’s cost are going to run somewhere around $50,000. We’ve applied for emergency funds, but we’ll have to see how that goes.”

Beat One Supervisor Kenny Harris said while he had some areas of significant damage, he had crews working on repairs Thursday and Friday. A culvert on Turkey Creek Road had significant damage as the soil completely washed away and left only a thin layer of asphalt over a creek branch. “I saw places flood that I have never seen flood before,” Harris said.

Despite the unprecedented flooding, Harris said he doesn’t expect a huge impact on his repair budge as most of the materials he has needed were already purchased and on the district yard. The one thing that will be affected will be projects that were scheduled to begin or be completed before Wednesday. “It will put a little damper on our schedule, but we’ll play catch up and get things done.”

Beat Five Supervisor Jacky Johnson said his beat gets all the water from the county draining into the Chunky, but even flood waters receded quickly after Wednesday’s rain event. “All of the rainfall in Newton County comes to the Chunky except maybe a little place in Lawrence,” Johnson said. “We fared very well. Most all of it was gone by Saturday. It’s nothing that we’re not used to. We patched up a few places over the weekend and we’ll go back and finish up Monday and Tuesday.”