The Newton County Appeal is joining many others with a Black Friday deal that will give readers a tremendous subscription deal.

Beginning today through Cyber Monday, readers can call or stop by The Appeal's office at 105 Main St., Union, MS or 124 N. Main St., Newton, MS for a subscription for 13 months for $13. That is the best deal ever on subscriptions, a whopping 77 percent off the newsstand price for a full year of Newton County and surrounding areas' news, sports and information.

The offer is available in person or by phone on Wednesday, Nov. 23, until 5 p.m. or Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., or from midnight to 11:59 p.m. HERE on our website.

For $13, new or inactive subscribers get 13 months of the print edition of the Newton County area's award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, including 24/7/365 access to the many features of The Newton County Appeal's website at www.newtoncountyappeal.com for coverage of local news to statewide events.

Brent Maze, publisher of The Appeal, said the Black Friday sale has become one of the newspaper's most successful promotions since it was started several years ago.

"A lot of people take advantage of this discount, and it's hard to keep up with the traffic at times," Maze said. "If you're trying to call and the lines are busy, please keep trying. A lot of people purchased additional subscriptions as Christmas presents last year. You can lock in the subscription during the sale, and we can start it after Christmas."

To take advantage of this special offer, sign up at www.newtoncountyappeal.com/blackfridaysale. You can also stop by the newspaper office at 105 Main St., Union, MS and 124 N. Main St., Newton, MS between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 or call 601-774-9433 or 601-683-7810 to pay with a credit card or debit card.

Or fill out the order form in this week's newspaper ad and mail it to P.O. Box 287, Union, MS 39365 with your check, money order or credit card information. It must be postmarked by Friday, Nov. 25.

To sign up now, click HERE. Offer valid through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28.