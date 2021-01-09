East Central Community College will hold its annual “Meet the Warriors” preseason pep rally at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. Well-known DJ Aaron Tullos will be playing music throughout the evening and will emcee the introduction of the 2021 Warrior football and men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 30, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ida.

The public is invited to this family friendly pep rally to be held in front of Huff Auditorium at the front of campus on Broad Street in Decatur. Fans are encouraged to come early and to bring lawn chairs for seating.

Aladdin Campus Dining, the college’s food services vendor, will be serving dinner on the East Mall area just outside Mabry Cafeteria beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will include BBQ pulled pork, BBQ pulled chicken, corn on the cob, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink. ECCC students with meal plans eat free. The cost for all others is $7 per person.

The Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and color guard, Centralettes dance line, and Warrior cheerleading squad will also perform.

In the event of rain, dinner will be available inside Mabry Cafeteria and the Meet the Warriors pep rally will be held in Huff Auditorium.

The Warrior football team will play its home opener Thursday, Sept. 16, when Jones College visits Bailey Stadium in Decatur for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The men’s and women’s soccer teams have already begun their fall seasons. The next regular season home dates are Tuesday, Sept. 21, when the Warriors and Lady Warriors host Itawamba Community College at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All ECCC sports news, schedules, and rosters can be found online at www.ecccathletics.com. All home football games and soccer matches can be watched live at www.eccclive.com.

For more information about Meet the Warriors, contact Paul Nixon, director of athletics, at 601-635-6402 or email [email protected].