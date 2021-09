Union’s Andy Ogletree finally got back on the golf course after dealing with hip surgery and looked good in the process.

Ogletree won the Gaston Championship last week at Gaston Country Club in Gastonia, N.C. Ogletree shot 13-under par to win the event by one shot and win a $15,000 purse.ogetree shot 65-63-69 in the three day event.

The event is part of the GPro Tour which is described as a circuit for “aspiring professional golfers.”