L.T. Phillips tries to evade the tackle of Ky’Yon Harris during Friday night’s rivalry game. | Jim Ogletree/Special to The Appeal

Colin Crowder drags a Union tackler into the end zone to score a touchdown for Newton County. | Jim Ogletree/Special to The Appeal

Colin Crowder drags a Union tackler into the end zone to score a touchdown for Newton County. | Jim Ogletree/Special to The Appeal

Kaleb Casey knocks the ball away from Newton County's Gray Hale. | Jim Ogletree/Special to the Appeal