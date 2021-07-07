Following Mississippi State baseball's dominant national championship victory, Bulldog fans shattered Fanatics' College World Series sales records.

In the first 24 hours, MSU became Fanatics' best-selling College World Series champion ever, eclipsing the previous record-holding 2017 Florida Gators according to Saturday's D1.Ticker newsletter. Through Thursday, 2021 National Championship sales were already five-times more than 2017 and nine-times larger than the previous College World Series in 2019.