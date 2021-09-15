The Warriors of East Central Community College suffered a 2-0 loss to Northwest Mississippi on Friday.

Northwest (1-5, 1-0) was on the board early as the Rangers darted down the pitch in the opening five minutes and grabbed a goal. The 1-0 lead proved to hold over the next 40 minutes of play as the Warriors (0-4-1, 0-1) tightened up their defensive presence and shut out numerous Ranger attacks.

The second half was much of the same as the contest continued in a physical, hard-pressed fashion. Despite the low score, the effort of the players from both teams kept the match interesting for the large crowd on hand in Bailey Stadium. Northwest’s Sidney Black broke through later in the half and found the back of the net to push the lead to 2-0, his second goal of the match. The Warriors had good looks at the goal, but all ultimately just missed.