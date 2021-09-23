After a rugged three-game road stretch that saw the Generals log more than 1,000 miles, NCA returns home this week to host Discovery Christian for homecoming.

Discovery is 1-4 on the season with their only win being a forfeit win over Rebul to open the season. They have losses to Kemper (52-12), PCA (70-6), Ben’s Ford (39-0) and Christian Collegiate (66-0).

“They are a first-year program and have struggled this season,” NCA coach Steve Nelson said. “It looks like their kids are playing hard. We just need to do to what got us to 3-2 on the year and I think we will be fine.”