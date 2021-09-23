The Bobcats (2-2) will open division play this week as they make the trip to West Lowndes.

The Panthers are 2-2 on the season with wins over Okolona (28-12) and Noxapater (58-0). Their losses have come to Biggersville (21-7) and Tupelo Christian (24-22).

“It’s a big one this week,” Sebastopol coach Nick Mooney said. “West Lowndes is super talented and will probably be the most talented team that we play. But they aren’t very well coached. If we don’t give up any big plays, we will beat them. I think it will be them, us and French Camp. I think if we beat them, we have a good chance of winning out. I knew Lake and Clarkdale would challenge us and that’s why I scheduled them. We will be better from playing those games. We go into the real season now and I think we will have a good chance to win the rest of them if we play hard and stay healthy.”