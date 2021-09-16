The Tigers (2-1) will try to make it three in a row as they take the short trip to Heidelberg.

The Oilers are 0-2 on the season as they opened with a 25-14 loss to Quitman and a 44-0 loss to Bay Springs last week.

“They have some good speed and some home run hitters,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “They have some guys that can really run. We will see what happens. It’s another good game as we get ready to get into district play soon. They have a good football team and are well coached and know what they are doing.”