The Hornets (1-2) will hit the road this week as they travel to Philadelphia to take on Class 4A Choctaw Central.

The Warriors are 1-1 on the season, losing 39-13 to Union and beating Nanih Waiya 27-19 last week.

“Pepper (Posey) has done a great job with them,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “I think Choctaw is doing a better job of playing calling that they have in years past. He is running a lot of quarterback power and doing a good job up front. The quarterback is a big kid and the receiver is really good and can go. They fit their offense around the quarterback. I have been impressed with him. We have an extra game under our belts and hopefully we will be in better shape than them and get things going early.”

The two teams last played in 2019 when Lake won 26-9.