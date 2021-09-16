The Generals (3-1) will hit the road against this week as they travel to undefeated Wilkinson County Christian (4-0).

Wilkinson beat Prentiss 62-26, Tensas 46-6, Ben’s Ford48-0 and Christian Collegiate 56-34.

“They are pretty good,” NCA coach Steve Nelson said. “They have beaten a couple of pretty good football teams pretty soundly that we have played. It will be the third trip for us and we are tickled with where we are. We are glad to be 2-0 in our district. We just want to keep on getting better each and every play.”