One of the state’s most interesting matchups this week involves Union.

The Yellowjackets will make the short trip to Madden to take on Leake Academy, a first-time matchup between the two schools.

Leake is is coming off a 13-0 season in which they won the school’s first-ever state championship in football. The Rebels are 2-1 on the season with wins over Winston Academy and Starkville Academy last week. The Rebels lost 27-13 to Jackson Academy in week two of the season.

“There are a couple of reasons we are playing them,” Wren said. “Mainly, it’s close. It’s a 30-minute drive. They are a well-respected program. Coach (Brian) Pickens has done a good job of getting that program to a spot where they are well respected and it makes it an interesting game. I think they feel the same way about it as well do. Hopefully, it will get us ready for a game down the line and help us win one of those close games down the line.”

Pelahatchie at Lake

The Hornets will try to make it two in a row as they host the Chiefs on Friday night in an Interstate 20 matchup.

Pelahatchie is 1-1 on the season. After. 45-40 win over Florence to open the regular season, the Chiefs lost 42-7 to Copiah Academy last week.

“They have a really good quarterback, probably one of the top 2A players in the state,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “He’s fast and a really good athlete. Pelahatchie goes as he goes. He didn’t play last week and they had a poor performance. Coach (Ryan) Keeton always does a good job. He took over at Nanih Waiya after I left and it’s his second year so I expect them to get better. He lost a good many kids from last year’s team but the quarterback can score any time he touches the ball. They are a run-heavy team and we have to be prepared to stop him.”

Last year, Lake beat Pelahatchie 28-27.

NCA at Delta

The Generals will try to make it three in a row as they make the long road trip to Delta this week.

Delta is 1-2 on the season, losing 46-40 to Marvell last week.

“I don’t know much about them but I do know they got beat 46-40 last week,” Nelson said. “We did get to watch them play in the jamboree period so we do have a little knowledge about them. I know they have some really good receivers. The biggest thing is the travel. It’s just a short 200-mile trip up there. We just have to see what we can do.”

Sebastopol at Pisgah

The Bobcats, now 1-1 on the season, will try to bounce back this week as they travel to Pisgah.

The Dragons are 1-1 on the season as well. They lost 42-20 to Bogue Chitto to open the seasoning beat Richton 37-26 last week.

“I think it’s going to be a good game for us to bounce back if we do the things we are supposed to do,” Sebastopol coach Nick Mooney said. “I fully expect us to bounce back. For some reason, we don’t play well against that green team (Lake) but I fully expect us to come out and play a lot better this week. We are going to look at a lot of things this week and may move some people around. We have to get us right.”

Scott Central at Newton County

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Cougars this week as they host 2A power Scott Central.

The Rebels are 2-0 on the season and the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A. The Rebels beat Morton 40-10 in the opener and Union 34-15 last week.

“We have played a really good schedule which was what we wanted when we set up the schedule,” Newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “West is ranked in 4A, Winona is ranked in 3A and Scott Central is No. 1 in 2A. I have watched a little bit of them but I just know they are athletic and have a good group of tall athletic receivers and a quarterback who can spin it. We will have our hands full.”

Quitman at Newton

The Tigers will be at home this week as they take on Class 4A Quitman on Friday night,

The Panthers are 2-0 with a forfeit win over Wayne County and a 25-14 win over Heidelberg.