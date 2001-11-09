After snapping a losing streak last week, the Generals started another kind of streak this week.

The Generals overcame multiple double-digit deficits and outscored Prentiss Christian 24-6 down the stretch to take a 52-44 win over the Saints on Friday night in MAIS eight-man action.

With the win, NCA improves to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in District 2-2A play. The Generals will travel to Delta Academy on Friday night in a non-division contest.

For the Generals, it was a familiar formula. They feel behind early and fought the entire game to take the win.

“I thought when we finally tied it up at 44-44 that we had all the momentum and showed a lot of heart,” NCA coach Steve Nelson said. “It’s just a testament to our players. For a group of players that haven’t had a lot of success in the past, they showed a lot of heart and never gave up. Even when they got behind, they held on and persevered. They did a great job late and I think we kind of wore them down. We outscored them 24-6 in the last 14-16 minutes. That builds character and hopefully that will continue.”

The Generals fell behind early as Prentiss took the opening kick and went 96 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 5-yard run and scoring the two-point conversion to go up 8-0.

The Generals were driving but lost a fumble on the Prentiss 18.

The Saints then punted and NCA’s Braxton Kelly recovered it at the Prentiss 29. Three plays later, Trace Evans hit Micah Garrison on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed and Prentiss led 8-6.

The Saints answered right back with a 41-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 16-6.

But the Generals answered right back with a quick five-play, 56-yard drive as Colby Hollingsworth scored on a 2-yard run with 7:49 left in the half. Hollingsworth ran in the two-point conversion and NCA trailed 16-14.

Prentiss answered with a nine-play, 55-yard drive and scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper to extend the lead back out to 24-14.

The Generals followed that drive with a five-play, 44-yard drive as Hollingsworth scored on a 10-yard run. Hunter Scarbrough ran in the two-point conversion and the Generals trailed only 24-22.

The Generals got a break as they recovered the ensuing kick at the Prentiss 46. But the Generals gave the ball right back as an Evans screen pass was intercepted and returned 50-yard for a touchdown. The two-point was good and Prentiss led 32-22.

After a 50-yard kickoff return by Scarbrough, NCA scored late in the second quarter as Evans hit Paxton Russell on a 25-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed and NCA traded 32-28 at the half.

“We got down 8-0 early and could never retake the lead in the first half,” Nelson said. “We got a break right before half time and thought we were going to take the lead and threw a pick six. But we took it right back down the field and scored. We had a lot of things go against us but never gave up. Things didn’t start the way we wanted them to. But they overcame a lot of adversity from a lot of different things.”

Prentiss got another break to open the second half as they recovered an onside kick. Eight plays later, the Saints scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper to go up 38-28.

The Generals kept coming as they went 55 yards in seven plays as Hollingsworth scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Hollingsworth ran in the two-point conversion and Prentiss led 38-36.

The Saints got another big play on a 66-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 44-36 with 3:09 left in the third.

But the NCA offense went 59 yards in nine plays as Hollingsworth scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 9:56 left in the game. Hollingsworth scored the two-point conversion and NCA took its first lead of the game at 44-42.

The Generals got their first break of the game as Hollingsworth recovered a Prentiss fumble at their own 11. The Generals then got a 79-yard touchdown run from Scarbrough and a two-point conversion from Hollingsworth to take a 52-44 win.

“Our bread and butter has been our offensive line and running the football with Colby and Hunter,” Nelson said. “Colby will pound you and Hunter is a good scat back. Hunter had a tremendous run at the end of the game. I think being able to run helps our offense and wears down the other team.”

The Generals had 417 yards of total offense as Evans was 5-of-11 passing for 93 yards. NCA rushed for 324 yards as Hollingsworth had 23 carries for 150 yards. Scarbrough had 128 yards on six carries while Evans had 46 yards on five carries.

Hollingsworth led the defense with 24 tackles while Scarbrough had 10 stops. Garrison had nine tackles while Logan Smith had eight stops. Kelly had seven tackles while Tyler Castillo and Braxton Therrell each had six tackles apiece. Evans and Hunter Massey had five tackles apiece.