The Cougars will celebrate Senior Night as they host Quitman in a key Division 5-4A contest.

The Panthers are 4-3 on the season with a forfeit win over Wayne County and on-the-field wins over Heidelberg (25-14), Kemper County (41-33) and Northeast Jones (26-14). They have losses to Newton (30-24), Enterprise (42-19), and Mendenhall (21-6).

“They still have athletes and are always going to have athletes,” County coach Bobby Bass said. “It’s going to be a battle. We are going to have to do a better job of containing the quarterback than we did against Mendnehall because they are similar kind of players. I will try to do a better job of coaching the defense this week.”

Bass said if the Cougars win this week they are locked into the No. 2 seed in Division 5-4A.