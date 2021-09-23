The Hornets will have their hands full this week when they host undefeated Scott. Central.

The Rebels are 4-0 on the season with wins over Morton (40-10), Union (34-15), Newton County (36-13) and Bay Springs (26-12).

“My take is that Scott Central is the top team in Class 2A,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “I think they are as good or better than they were three years ago when they won it. They are more dynamic than they have been. The quarterback is a good passer and they have two or three receivers who can go get it. It’s going to be a tough matchup for us. For us this week, it’s all about us giving effort this week. It’s going to be a tall order this week.”