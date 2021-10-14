As the football season starts coming to an end, this week’s slate of games will go a long ways to determining playoff position for local teams.

Here’s a look at this week’s games:

Kemper County at Newton

The Tigers will try to rebound from last week’s shutout loss to Lake as they host Kemper County.

The Wildcats are 4-3 on the season and 1-0 in Division 5-2A play with a 32-21 win over Lake. They also have wins over Leake Central (47-20), Forest (40-0) and Southeast Lauderdale (47-7). Their losses are to Louisville (41-7), Quitman (41-33) and Noxubee County (22-14).

“They are very athletic,” Grady said. “They have a really good running back and good quarterback. They are undefeated in district so this is a big game. We still have everything in front of us. We just need to get better this week and concentrate on Newton.