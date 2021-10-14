As the football season starts coming to an end, this week’s slate of games will go a long ways to determining playoff position for local teams.

Here’s a look at this week’s games:

Union at Forest

The Yellowjackets will try to bounce back this week as they travel to Forest to take on the Bearcats.

Forest is now 3-5 on the season and 1-1 in Division 5-3A play with wins over Leake County (42-0), Northeast Lauderdale (21-14) and Southeast Lauderdale (27-7). Their losses are to Newton (40-7), Kemper County (40-0), Vicksburg (46-0), Kosciusko (28-0) and Clarkdale (37-14).

“I know they have a bunch of athletes but I don’t really know what’s going on over there,” Union coach Jordan Wren said. “They are scary because of all the athletes. But it’s more about us this week than Forest.”