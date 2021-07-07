After a 10-3 season and a loss in the second round of the playoffs, Sebastopol coach Nicky Mooney wanted to toughen up the front end of his schedule.

The Bobcats have done that with a trio of Class 2A teams and a Class 3A team.

“I felt like last year our schedule was pretty weak and it was set up that way,” Mooney said. “We needed to build some confidence in the program. But we weren’t challenged very much early last year and I think it hurt us. I knew teams like Lake, Pisgah and Clarkdale would give us a great challenge early on. We will see how much we have grown.”

After an Aug. 20 jamboree with Nanih Waiya, Sebastopol will open the regular season with McAdams, a team they picked up in the middle of the season last year and beat 40-6.

“Last year, they only had about 16-17 players and about the same number in the spring,” Mooney said. “I know they will be extremely athletic and big up front. Their issue last year was depth and I think it will be the same thing this season.”

After the season opener against McAdams, Sebastopol will host Class 2A Lake in week two.

“That’s a big one,” Mooney said. “That’s a rivalry game we are kind of renewing. I didn’t feel like we were prepared to play them the last two years. It will be a big challenge for us. They have a lot coming back. They have some big players and a really good running back and quarterback. It will be a challenge but a good game. It will be packed out.”

On Sept. 10, the Bobcats will travel to Pisgah to take on the always big Dragons, another 2A team.

“I don’t know much about their high school,” Mooney said. “I’m good friends with the coach and I think we are similar kinds of schools. They came over to us last year in junior high and we wanted to play them in high school. Both teams travel well and it will be a good game and good gate for both schools.”

After Pisgah, the Bobcats will host Clarkdale on Sept. 17.

“They are returning everything,” Mooney said. “I think they will be one of the surprises I 3A. I think they will be the most talented team that we play early. Their depth will be better than out. It’s another opponent that we will feel like will challenge us and a place that travels well. It’s a game we have been playing and wanted to continue that.”

The Bobcats will then open district play on Sept. 24 as they travel to West Lowndes.

“I think it’s between us and them as who would be the favorites to win the region,” Mooney said. “They are definitely the most talented team we will play in the region and we have to travel to them. We have to start the region with as difficult a game as we can get.”

On Oct. 1, Sebastopol will host Vardaman.

“I don’t know much about them at all,” Mooney said. “I know they have a great tradition but haven’t been very successful lately. It’s the coach’s second or third year and he does a good job with what he has.”

Then on Oct. 8, the Bobcats will host Noxapater and explosive quarterback K.D. Carter.

“they probably have one of the best players in Class 1A,” Mooney said. “They will be very talented. We beat them last year and they didn’t really expect it and I’m sure they will have us marked on their calendar. It’s been a small rivalry between the two schools and will be fun to play.”

On Oct. 15, the Bobcats will host Ethel, a team they beat 41-7 last year in the first round of the playoffs.

“We played them in the playoffs last year and they were the most disciplined Ethel team we have played,” Mooney said. “It’s the coach’s second year and I think they will be deeper and better than they were last year. It’s another one there is a little bit of a rivalry there. It will be intense.”

After Ethel, Sebastopol will host Leake County.

“It’s just right through the wood and I know both teams will get after it,” Mooney said. “Our kids know each other and it will be really fun for both sides. They are going to be big and athletic. I watched them in the spring and they were really big up front and very athletic.”

On Oct. 29, the Bobcats will travel to French Camp.

“You never know about French Camp,” Mooney said. “Coach (Nathan) Wright does a phenomenal job up there. It may look like they are supposed to be bad and they get some kids in and really good. I know they lost the quarterback who signed with Northwestern and they had leaned on him the last couple of year. After that, I don’t know much about them.”

The Bobcats will end the season with Hamilton.

“They haven’t been as talented or as good as they are used to the last couple of years,” Mooney said. “They will have a new coach this year so you can’t even go by what you saw last year. Fortunately it’s at the end of the year so we should be able to get plenty of film on them.”