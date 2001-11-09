Union football coach Jordan Wren said he wanted to toughen up his schedule this season.

After an easy win over Choctaw Central last week, the Yellowjackets were tested this week as 2A contender Scott Central took a 34-15 win over Union on Friday night.

Union is now 1-1 on the season and will travel to Leake Academy on Friday night.

Wren knew his Yellowjackets would have their hands full on Friday night.

“They are really good,” Wren said of Scott Central. They were fast and physical. We had some holes, they just closed up really fast. But that’s why we put them on the schedule so we could play somebody like that before it really mattered.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Scott Central scored two quick touchdowns. The first was a 39-yard touchdown pass by Jordan Strong with 9:27 left in the half. The PAT was good and Scott Central led 7-0.

The Rebels got the ball right back and scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass as Strong hit Daquan Murrell with 7:42 left in the half.

The Yellowjackets finally got on the board as Clay scored on a 1-yard run with 2:05 left in the half. The PAT was good and Scott Central led 14-7 at the half.

“I thought the defense played really well for the most part,” Wren said. “We just have to learn when it’s time to get off the field, we have to make plays. We gave up too many big plays on third down. Like most games, there were about four plays that can completely change a game and that’s the way we felt last night.”

Scott Central took control of the game in the third period with two scored. The first was a 3-yard run by Jordan Strong with 8:22 left in the third. The second was a 2-yard run by Navonteque Strong with 1:58 left in the third. Both PATs failed and Scott Central led 26-7 going into the fourth.

Union cut into the lead in the fourth when Clay scored on a 45-yard run on the first play of the quarter. Ky’Yon Harris ran in the two -point conversion and Scott Central led 26-15.

The Rebels put the game away with 5:27 left in the game as Donald Phillips scored on a 4-yard touchdown run. The try for two was good for the final margin of 34-15.

“We got plagued with holding calls all night and that’s a credit to how fast they are on defense.” Wren said. “You can’t get in second and long and have to stay on schedule. When we stayed on schedule, we were very productive. You can’t get off schedule against really good football teams.”

The stat sheet wasn’t kind to the Yellowjackets either. Scott Central had 358 yards of total offense with 184 yards rushing and 174 passing. Union had 185 of total offense with 165 rushing and 20 passing to go along with three turnovers.

Clay was 3-of-11 passing for 20 yards and two interceptions while he rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries with two TDs. Carlos Hickman also had 37 yards rushing on 18 carries.

On defense, William Hughlett led the defense with eight solo tackles and two assists. Nate Killen and Tristan Wallace each had six tackles while Clay, Cameron Jackson and Tank Haralson each had three tackles apiece.