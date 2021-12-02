Editor's note: A previous version of this story listed one player incorrectly. The players named to the All-Star game are Colby Hollingsworth and linemen Trey Mathis and Braxton Therrell. The Appeal regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.

Newton County Academy will be well represented in this year’s MAIS Class 1A-2A-3A all-star football game.

Three Generals were selected to play in the annual event, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Jackson Prep.

Selected for NCA was senior running back and linebacker Colby Hollingsworth and linemen Trey Mathis and Braxton Therrell. The three led the Generals to a 7-4 season and the District 2-2A championship.

“It’s always good when you have players selected to play in an all-star game,” NCA coach Steve Nelson said. “Colby had a tremendous year and ran the ball well for us. He also led us in tackles and yardage. He couldn’t have gotten those yards without the play of our two all-star linemen in Trey Mathis and Braxton Kelly. They both had tremendous seasons for us and did a great job. They were very consistent and I was proud of how they played this year.”

With it being NCA’s first season in 8-man football, Nelson said he thinks it will be an easy transition for the three.

“I think they will be just fine,” Nelson said. “The two linemen played center and guard and I don’t think that will be a big deal for them. If Colby is running the ball or playing linebacker, it won’t be a big deal for him either. They are just a year removed from playing 11-man.”

Hollingsworth had a monster season for the Generals, leading the Newton County Appeal’s coverage area in rushing with 1,498 yards on 215 carries and finishing with 151 tackles to lead the area as well.

Nelson said that Hollingsworth was also selected as the District 2-2A Most Valuable Player and eight other players were named as first-team all-district selection.

After Mathis and Therrell, Nelson said Colton Kelly, Braxton Kelly, Paxton Russell, Trace Evans, Micah Garrison and Hunter Scarbrough were named to the all-district team.