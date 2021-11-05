The Tigers finished the season as the No. 3 seed out of Division 5-2A and will travel to Mize on Friday night for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Mize is 3-6 on the season and started the season with a 1-6 record. They have wins over Wesson (26-18), Stringer (26-6) and North Forrest (26-6).

“They are a wing-T team and are going to play hard and run the football right at you,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “They are scrappy on defense as well. We can’t go down there and turn the football over and get behind. We can’t let them get the lead and let them start running the clock and shortening the game. You can’t turn the ball over in the playoffs and you need to create turnovers. We just have to be very disciplined on defense and play assignment football. We have to squeeze the guards and play our gaps on defense and I think we will be fine.”