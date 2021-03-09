A Scott County rivalry will be renewed this week when Lake travels to Sebastopol.

After taking a couple of years off from playing, the two schools agreed to play the next two seasons.

Sebastopol Nicky Mooney said he was told that Sebastopol has only beaten Lake nine times in school history.

“It’s the first time we have played in a few years,” Mooney said. “We are all friends with their coaching staff and know each other. I root for them every week except for this one. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Tate) Hanna. We are going to see if we can get after them. We have only beaten them nine times in school history and going to see if we can change that. I expect them to be really good. They have played two really good opponents to start the season.”

While the Hornets are coming off a 32-13 loss to Enterprise, Sebastopol is coming off a 37-8 win over McAdams. Lake coach Tate Hanna knows he will have his hands full with the Bobcats.

“They do a good job and made a good run last year,” Hanna said. “I’m expecting them to be pretty good this year. Anytime you play a county team, you expect to have a good crowd and for both sides to be pumped up. You expect both sides to play hard. Watching them on film, they have some playmakers on both sides of the ball. They are always going to play us tough.”

Newton County at Winona

The Cougars will hit the road this week as they travel to Winona to take on the Class 3A Tigers.

The Cougars were originally scheduled to travel to Raleigh but the Lions are in quarantine and not playing the first two weeks of the season.

“We were able to get a game with Winona,” Newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “They are going to be a well-coached football team. They have been very good the last couple of years. They have a great running back from what I have seen of them on film. They also have good speed on defense. It will be another contest where we will be tested against a really good running back.”

Winona beat Choctaw County 35-19 in the season opener.

Scott Central at Union

The Yellowjackets will get a stern test from Scott Central this week, a team many believe is a favorite in Class 2A.

“I wanted them a little and they are different offensively,” Wren said. “They will spread it out and throw it a lot more than they did last year. They move around a lot on defense and like to cause a lot of chaos. They are going to be physical and it’s going to be tough without our starting quarterback. I have to come up with a better game management plan on defense. I have to be conscious of how many snaps they are getting on defense.”

Last year, Union took a big lead on Scott Central before the Rebels came storming back and took a 38-33 win over the Yellowjackets.

NCA at Prentiss Christian

The Generals will hit the road this week to take on Prentiss Christian.

Prentiss is 1-1 on the season with a 42-6 win over Ben’s Ford last week and a 62-26 loss to Wilkinson County Christian in week one.

“We will go on the road for the first time and that will be a challenge,” Nelson said. “Hopefully, we have a good week of practice and go from there. I told them after the game that it’s great to win and I’m proud of them for that but asked them how they were going to respond. I told them they have to be consistent and keep getting better. This is a big game because it’s the next game and it’s a division game.”