The Hornets have a difficult task in front of them this week as they host Stringer for the second straight week after beating the Red Devils 52-6 last week.

“It is going to be difficult after beating them the way we did last week.” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “We are going to go out on Monday and be tough on them and point out the things that we have been doing wrong. We have to be prepared and ready to play. I feel certain we will see some things that we didn’t see last week.”