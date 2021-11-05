After finishing as the No. 3 seed in Division 5-3A, Union will hit the road this week to take on West Marion.

The Trojans are 6-4 not the season and have won five out of the last six games. They have wins over Forrest County AHS (35-26), Seminary (27-21), St. Stanislaus (26-20), Perry Central (20-18) and St. Patrick (45-24). Their losses are to Tylertown (28-12), St. Martin (28-8), Columbia (56-0) and Jefferson Davis County (56-21).

“Traditionally, they are good program and have been one of the top teams in Class 3A,” Union coach Jordan Wren said. “They are a lot like us. They are really young. They are fast and have good football players but have made some mental mistakes cause of that youth. They are a spread team with a fast quarterback. They are almost identical to us.”