Ole Miss senior defender Chanel Thomas has been voted a Third Team Academic All-American, announced Monday by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America. Thomas becomes the first Rebel to receive the honor since 2015 and just the ninth honoree in program-history.

The 2020-21 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Men's and Women's Soccer Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Google Cloud Academic All-America program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.