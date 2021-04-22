The parents of a man accused of kidnapping and killing his wife have been held over for grand jury.

Sherry Roncali, 78, and James Roncali, 77, were each arrested in September 2020 and charged with accessory before the fact of capital murder.

After hearing testimony from Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Agent Bradley G. Edmonson, Justice Court Judge Scott Round ordered Thursday that the case be held over for the grand jury. The couple was already out on a $25,000 bond.

The couple’s home was the place where 44-year-old Marian Roncali was found dead by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6, 2020.

Her husband, Carlos Roncali, 46, was arrested that night and charged with kidnapping and capital murder. His bond was denied, and his case was already remanded to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17, 2020.

