It’s not often that Newton County players sign with SEC schools.

Lake’s Kalvin Dinkins became the first to sign with and SEC school since Newton County’s Jamoral Graham.

Dinkins became a hot name in recruiting this past season, despite missing a majority of the season. But Dinkins was able to return late in the season and help the Hornets finish strong.

Dinkins’ recruitment got hot when he got his first SEC offer. Not long after that, Florida offered the Lake defensive lineman. Alabama even came in and showed interest late in the process but Dinkins chose to sign with the Bulldogs during the early signing period.