Just one day before the NJCAA Region XXIII Tournament, East Central Community College's Chris Lawrance (York, Australia) was tabbed as the UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) ITA Player of the Week.

Lawrance helped lead the Warriors to three dual-match victories. Playing at No. 1 singles, the sophomore won all three of his matches. Lawrance and partner Isaac Santitto (Innisfail, Australia) rattled off three straight wins.