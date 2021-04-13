The Newton County School Board approved on Monday night that the hiring a new head baseball coach, replacing long-time coach Wyatt Tullos.

East Webster head coach Jordan Smith was hired to replace Tullos. Smith had been an assistant at East Webster for five years under head coach Wes Johnson, who had previously coached at Union.

Smith is a Newton County native. Smith graduated at Union High School and played for two years at East Central Community College. After EC, Smith went to Mississippi State where he got a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He later got his masters in sports administration from Arkansas State. Smith spent one year at Pisgah and McLaurin before going to East Webster.

East Webster is currently 13-9 on the season.

In a previous interview, Smith said he has always wanted to be a head baseball coach.

“I feel the call to be a head baseball coach, that’s the way I have handled my business,” Smith said when he took the East Webster job. “Some folks go about their business and see if that’s what they want to be. I have always wanted to be a head coach and have tried to prepare myself for that. I have had opportunities to leave but am going to go where the Lord leads us.”

Smith is married to Decatur native Monica Vincent Smith. They have an infant girl, Mary Tyler Smith. Smith’s parents are James Earl Smith and Rosemary Smith of Union while his in-laws are Mark and Janine Vincent of Decatur.