The wins just keep on piling up for the Newton County Lady Cougars. The Lady Cougars won two games last week, beating Quitman 12-2 on Tuesday and 8-3 on Thursday. Newton County improves to 17-4 on the season. County 12, Quitman 2 The Lady Cougars broke open a close game with nine runs in the fifth inning to take a run-rule win over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday. County scored one in th...