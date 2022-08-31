﻿Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 9/1-Bagles/Mini Waffles

Friday 9/2-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 9/5-Labor Day

Tuesday 9/6-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 9/7-Pancake/Sausage

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 9/1-Steak Fingers, Chef Salad, Green Beans/Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Friday 9/2-Southwest Dip/Chips, Ranch Chicken Salad, Black Eyed Peas, Steamed Broccoli, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Monday 9/5-Labor Day

Tuesday 9/6-Chicken/Sausage Gumbo, Chicken Tender Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday 9/7-Pasta Bar: Spaghetti or Chicken Alfredo, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Tossed Salad/Ranch, Seasoned Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 9/1- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/2-Waffles in a Bag, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/5-Labor Day

Tues. 9/6-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/7-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 9/1-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/2-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/5-Labor Day

Tues. 9/6-Pepperoni Pizza, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/7-Corn Dog Nuggets, Chef Salad, Soy Butter & Jelly Sandwich, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 9/1-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/2-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/5-Labor Day

Tues. 9/6-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/7-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 9/1-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/2-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/5-Labor Day

Tues. 9/6-Pepperoni Pizza, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/7-Corn Dog Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 9/1-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 9/2-Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 9/5-Labor Day

Tues. 9/6-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 9/7-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 9/1-Beef Tips over Noodles, Chef Salad, Mixed Vegetables, Pineapple Tidbits, Cornbread, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 9/2-Variety of Pizza, Hamburgers, Mexican Corn, French Fries, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 9/5 -Labor Day

Tues. 9/6-Deli Club Sandwich, Corndogs, Fries, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 9/7-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Steamed Squash, Chilled Sliced Peaches, Texas Toast, Milk