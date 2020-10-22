The Decatur Police Department has charged an 18-year-old man with four counts statutory rape.

Decatur Police Chief Clay Garvin confirmed that the suspect, Jaylon Pace, 18, was arrested Oct. 14. He said the arrest warrant for four counts of statutory rape was issued by the municipal judge.

The suspect was released on bond last week.

“Normally I would (make a statement), but because of the nature of this case and a juvenile being involved, I can’t make a comment,” Garvin said in a text message Monday.