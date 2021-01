Judge Mark Duncan signs the official documents after swearing in Judge Caleb May on Wednesday. May will preside as a judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Mississippi, which covers Newton, Neshoba, Leake and Scott counties. Jason Dyess/Fourth and Goal Photography

Judge Caleb May is sworn in as Circuit Court Judge on Wednesday at the Neshoba County Courthouse as his wife, Natalie, holds his Bible. Jason Dyess/Fourth and Goal Photography