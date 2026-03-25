The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Central Region fisheries biologists have initiated a largemouth bass tagging project on Ross Barnett Reservoir to better understand the movement, growth, and survival of caught fish. The study focuses on tracking larger bass, those measuring more than 19 inches, that are caught and weighed in during fishing tournaments. Each fish is tagged with an orange T-bar tag labeled MDWFP #0000 near the dorsal fin before being released back into the reservoir. Biologists collect key data at the time of tagging, including length, weight, and tag number. Upon recapture, this information is recorded again, along with the general location where the fish was caught. Fisheries biologists use a variety of methods to monitor fish populations, including electrofishing, nets, and creel surveys. While these techniques provide valuable insights, they represent a snapshot in time and can vary based on environmental conditions such as weather, location, and timing. When focusing on a specific species, different marking techniques, or tags, can be utilized to attach a unique identifier to specific individuals of the species so they can be tracked over time. The type of tag used depends on the objectives of the study, with researchers choosing the method that provides the best opportunity to observe a recapture. There are several marking techniques biologists can use, including T-bar anchor tags, Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags, acoustic tags, jaw tags, and Visible Implant Alpha (VIA) tags. For this study, T-bar tags were selected to maximize the likelihood of recapture and reporting. To date, more than 200 largemouth bass have been tagged and released, including several fish weighing more than nine pounds and numerous bass in the six- to seven-pound range. As of March 16, 2026, five recaptures have been documented, including two by non-tournament anglers and three during tournament events. One notable recapture involved a bass tagged on January 17, 2026, and released at Goshen North Ramp, which was later caught on March 8, 2026, approximately 2.4 miles upriver from its original release location. MDWFP encourages anglers to assist with this research by reporting any tagged bass caught outside of tournament events. Anglers are asked to text the tag number, general capture location, a clear photograph of the tag, and whether the fish was released or harvested to (601) 691-4874. If the fish is released, anglers should leave the tag in place, as the study is ongoing. Additionally, tags have no monetary or prize value aside from contributing to scientific research. For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2212. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline. The mission of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is to conserve and enhance Mississippi’s wildlife, fisheries, and parks; provide quality outdoor recreation, and engage the public in natural resource conservation.