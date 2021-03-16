Glen Garry Frank, 79, of Decatur and Stuart, Fla., passed away on March 10, 2021, in Meridian after a hard-fought, months-long battle with COVID-19. He was a much-loved family man who loved talking with people and was always happy to help a person in need.

Glen was born on Sept. 4, 1941, to Herbert and Mabel Hoeft Frank in Fond du Lac County, Wis. He graduated from Omro High School in 1959. Glen was the student body president and was proud to have lettered in four sports. He was the first college graduate in his family, earning his business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

At OHS, Glen met the love of his life, his classmate Loretta Pelz. The two were married on Dec. 16, 1960. Together, they embraced life and took on a variety of career opportunities that took them from Omro, Wis., to Melbourne, Fla., and even to Cornwall, England. Glen’s childhood dream was realized when they returned from England in 1975 to purchase Omro Lanes and successfully operate it together for the next 20 years. Many residents of the Omro area learned how to bowl through Glen’s coaching. Glen and Loretta raised their children in Omro and fully supported their athletic and academic careers, both at Omro High School and at their respective colleges. Upon retirement from the bowling alleys, they moved to Stuart, Fla., and eventually also maintained a home in Decatur.

After their move to Florida, Glen and Loretta were frequently in the stands at Martin County High School athletic events. Glen also began working as an armed security officer. When he finally did retire, Glen enjoyed mowing for his VFW Post 4194 as well as for many of the residents of Cora-Win Cove in Stuart. He was frequently seen smiling and waving to passersby as he raked and mowed his yard and even his daughter’s yard in Decatur. Anyone who spoke with him knew how proud he was of his children and each of his six grandchildren and their various accomplishments.

Glen is survived by his wife, Loretta; their children, Tom Frank (Susana O’Connell) of Stuart, Fla., Garry (Teresa) Frank of Baton Rouge, La., and Eileen (Stephen) McMullan of Decatur; grandchildren Kristen Frank, Alex Frank, Ethan McMullan, Alana McMullan, Alyssa McMullan, and Aleah McMullan; and brother-in-law Floyd Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mabel Frank; his siblings and their spouses Geneva and Art Albright, Charles Frank, Robert and Lois Frank, and Wilbur (Bud) and Betty Frank; brother-in-law Ronald Pelz; and sisters-in-law Janice Pelz Taylor and Carol Pelz.

The Frank family is very grateful to the dedicated employees of both the Anderson CCU and Regency Hospital of Meridian for the many weeks of compassionate, committed care of our beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Arrangements are being conducted by Milling Funeral Home of Union and Mueller Funeral Home of Winneconne, Wis. They have not yet been finalized. Burial will be in Borth Cemetery in Borth, Wisconsin.

Memorial donations in honor of Glen Frank may be sent to VFW Post 4194, 2464 SE Veterans Ave., Stuart, FL 34994.

Paid Obituary