Ms. Henry Earl “Maw” Walters, age 72, of House passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Services for Ms. Henry Earl “Maw” Walters were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Burial was in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. J.R. Eaton and Bro. Rusty Walton officiated.

Visitation was held 9-10 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

“Maw” worked at the Midland Shirt Factory for many years until it closed. She eventually retired from the Union School District, where she was known and loved as “Maw” by the many people she served in the cafeteria.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Albert Walters of House; son, Tommy Joe Walters (Tyna) of House; two daughters, Tammy Earl Douglas of Union and Rita Kay Walters of Ellisville; one brother, Michael McCoy of Fairbanks, AK.; five grandchildren, Jodie Roberts (MJ) of House, Nikki Fender (Kraig) of Clinton, UT., Matthew Douglas of House, Katie Williamson (DJ) of Union and Nathan Douglas of Union; four great-grandchildren, Shelby Roberts of House, Aiden, Xavier and Zander Williamson of Union. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews

Pallbearers were Ray Coats, Raymond Weathers, Dale Sessums, Jim Blackburn, Francelle Pareja, Jimmy Rigdon and Zack Pedersen.

Paid Obituary