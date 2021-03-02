Ms. Margaret Graham Evans, age 91, of Union passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Services for Ms. Margaret Graham Evans were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was held in Evans Tabernacle Cemetery. Bro. Tim Vowel officiated.

Visitation was held from 12- 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Evans; one grandson, James Marcus Hinson.

She is survived by one daughter, Nelda Brewer (David) of Union; one son, Steve Evans of Union; four grandchildren, Matthew Graham Hinson (Nikata), Dana Lytle, Allen Brewer (Holly) and Curtis Brewer (Jamie); 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen French.

Pallbearers were Josh French, Levi French, Justin Thrash, Richard Graham. Pete Graham and Jake Graham.

Honorary pallbearers were Dusty Vance and Dean Reid.

Paid Obituary