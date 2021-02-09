Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington announced Monday that all roads will be closed beginning at noon today until further notice due to icy road conditions.

The Sheriff's Department posted the following on its Facebook page today:

"At 12 noon today all roads in Newton County will be shut down until further notice. Ice build up on the roads have made travel virtually￼ impossible. For your safety and hours only ￼law-enforcement, first responders, power crews and essential personnel￼ will be on the roads. Sheriff, Joedy Pennington"

In addition to that, Newton County, Union and Scott County school districts have announced that they will be closed on Tuesday.

NCSD announces closure of all campuses due to inclement weather on Tuesday, February 16, 202. Stay safe and be blessed. pic.twitter.com/vp4lZGdKwQ — Follow (@NCHSCougars) February 15, 2021