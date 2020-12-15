In 1959 when I was 12, downtown Newton was a busy place. On any given Saturday parking places were rare. You had to get up early because a lot of folks came to town to shop and socialize. Folks dressed up in their fancy-go-to church outfits to spend entire days in downtown Newton. On the matter of church, the challenge of finding a place to sit in churches on Sundays required arriving early, too. Pews were teeming.

There were five restaurants and six grocery stores in Newton. Over 100 businesses were found downtown. We boasted a department store, western auto store, jewelry store, army surplus store, a cotton gin, volunteer fire department, three drug stores with bustling soda fountains, two frilly gift shops, a couple of dress shops, two florists and a cheese plant. There were two feed & seed stores, three dry cleaners, three beauty parlors, two barber shops, two tv/radio sales and repair stores, four insurance/real estate offices, two certified mechanics and three of the shade tree variety, two banks, four hardware stores, three lumberyards, three furniture stores, three law offices, a police station, a five-and-dime store, a local weekly newspaper, a 500-watt AM radio station, four gas stations, two auto dealers and four used car lots. We even had a chiropractor, three medical doctors, one optometrist, two veterinarians, a pool hall, three plumbers, three electricians, an abundance of churches, a post office, a hospital, a antebellum RR Depot, two tractor/farm equipment dealers and city hall that had a library up in its dome. We also had a bus station and a taxicab, just one. There were no pizza places. Roughly 80 percent of the businesses listed above are gone. This includes a roomful of telephone operators who patched in all the party-line calls. But, we now have a pizza restaurant.

In a future article I will attempt to explain how my hometown fell into such disrepair. But I’m not up to it at the moment.

Instead, I’d like to share a few points on how Newton was, for at least a short while, one of the best places to grow up in the whole world.

Folks had jobs. Maybe not the greatest of jobs but people managed to eke by and eat well. While in high school, as a DJ for the local radio station, I promoted dances at the American Legion Hut and the National Guard Armory. Area bands pulled big crowds in those days and I got a modest cut. I also sold excess records that WBKN received free from record companies. I’m one of the reasons they printed, “Not for resale-promotional copies ONLY” on album covers and 45 rpm labels.

I made a lot of money as a kid. I only wish I had it back now.

In those days, people shopped at home with local merchants. Oh, we’d haul off to shop a bit in Meridian, Jackson, or New Orleans, but mostly our money circulated into cash registers locally. Cars and sporadic wagons rolled in especially on Saturdays. Everyone scattered and spread money all around the town.

It’s because the roads were travelable if there’s such a word. Newton County wasn’t adequately paved until the 1950s, but that was soon enough for families to make it into town and back home without having to set up the tent. The timing for an economic boom was great since the national economy exploded after WWII. That’s when soldiers came home, got educated on the GI Bill, married and had kids faster than clowns exit those clown cars in the circus.

Our first paved streets in downtown were bricked streets. Church Street was a section of Hwy. 80, which originally stretched from San Diego, Calif. to Tybee Island, Ga. (Savannah). In its earliest days, it was called the “Dixie Overland Highway” and ran coast-to-coast. About 30 percent of Hwy. 80 in 1920 was built of bricks. Bridges along the 2,671-mile long highway were planked.

Bricks we ride over today in Newton were first laid in April of 1927. Laborers included the grandchildren of former slaves. Think about that next time you park on the side of Hailey’s Hardware. The brick road has lasted nearly a century.

The Newton Record published a front page article on Oct. 17, 1954, indicating the new downtown parking meters were installed. The new “paid parking system” was requested by the chamber of commerce. Initial response to the new meters ran along similar lines as the Boston Tea Party of 1773, but cooler heads prevailed. The meters stayed in place for 22 years and then removed in 1976.

Granddaddy Tucker, my mother’s father, operated a Sinclair service station at the corner of Scanlon and Church Streets. The tiny old building stands directly across from the Elliot McMullan Memorial Library in Newton. Back then gas was 20 cents a gallon. He pumped it for you! He’d check your oil level, all four tires and wash your windshield. He’d even explain to you how the world was “going to heck” except he used stronger language.

One thing hasn’t changed. People still believe that the world is “going to heck!” And, who can blame them? COVID-19, political chaos, rap music, hurricanes, fire ants and the great debate about wearing masks has polarized folks and made us meaner and less accepting of one another.

Maybe we should mask up, call a truce and look folks in the eye to ask if we can do anything for them.

(Thanks go to Mae Helen Clark, the ultimate source of data on all matters involving Newton. Melody Massey at the Elliot McMullan Memorial Library and Elisabeth Scott at the Mississippi Library Commission helped as did Dot Turnage and Betty Thames! And, you too, Kent Prince.)

Bob May is from Newton. His book, published in May of 2019, is available at www.havefundammit.com or you can email him at robertlmay@gmail.com.